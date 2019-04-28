Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Michael Bodge
Michael Bodge

Michael Bodge Obituary
Michael W. Bodge, 28

Shrewsbury - It is with great sadness and sorrow that we announce the passing of a beloved, husband, son, brother, uncle and friend, Michael W. Bodge. Michael was 28, lived his entire life in Shrewsbury and passed away at home Saturday, April 27th 2019 with the ones he so loved gathered around him after a courageous 2 year battle with cancer. Friends and relatives are invited to calling hours Wednesday, May 1st from 4 pm to 8 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019
