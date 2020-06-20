Michael B. Bosowski 73West Boylston - Michael B Bosowski 73, of Jacksonville, Fla, formerly of West Boylston Ma, passed away suddenly on June 9th, 2020 after being stricken ill.Mike is survived by his children, Benjamin M. Bosowski of Worcester, Jonathan P. Bosowski and his fiance Tracy Gedman of N. Oxford, and Michael Bosowski and his wife Julie of Oxford, his grandchildren Christian, Madison, Jonny, and Ashley, and a great grandson, Jacob. Mike also leaves his siblings, Nancy Picard and her husband Peter, Joseph Bosowski, Marlene Carlson and her husband Joe, James Smith and his wife Linda, John Smith and his partner Scott, Roberta McNamara and her husband James. He was predeceased by his son Christopher Bosowski, his father. Thaddeus Bosowski, his mother Anne Smith and stepfather Howard Smith, two sisters, Susan St Francis, Lillian Wood and a niece Jessica Wood. He was born in Worcester, grew up in West Boylston and worked as an auto mechanic by trade. Mike enjoyed golfing, flea markets, fishing. and New England sports. Services for Michael will be private, and held at a later date.