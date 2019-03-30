|
Michael David Bourgeois, 62
Raleigh, NC - Michael David "Mike" Bourgeois, 62 of Raleigh died peacefully at home Wednesday, February 20th 2019 following a long illness.
Born in Gardner, MA, he was the son of Winnifred Maillet and the late Jules Donald Bourgeois.
A loving Companion and father, he valued time spent with family and friends. Michael had a strong work ethic and a passion for craftsmanship. He also enjoyed gardening, animal husbandry, cooking and entertaining friends.
Michael is survived by his partner of 17 years, Rose Swigart; son Kayne David Bourgeois and his companion Lauren Caisse of Fitchburg, MA, Siblings, Donna Jenkins and her husband Thomas Jenkins of Billerica, MA, Joseph Bourgeois of Willow Springs, NC, Julie Van Luven and her Husband Robert Van Luven of Las Vegas NV, Lynette Bourgeois of Gardner MA, Cindy Van Saint and her husband Lawrence of Huntington Beach, CA, Derek Maillet and his wife Lauri of Gardner MA. Several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was also preceded in death by his brother Robert Bourgeois and his sister Melody Maillet.
A graveside memorial service will be held 11:00AM, Saturday at St Cecilia's Cemetery, in Leominster, MA. The family will receive friends at the memorial and/or at St. Cecilia's church basement following the service.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019