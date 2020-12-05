Michael D. Brozowski, 51
Nashua, NH - After a battle with medical issues Micahel went to the other side of the bridge on Nov. 20, 2020
Michael was predeceased by his mother, Karen Ann (Ghaitis) Brozowski. He is survived by his wife, Mary Benoit, father, E. Pete Brozowski, stepmother, Carole A Brozowski, brother, Peter Brozowski, stepbrother, Richard Vacca, stepsons James Duff and Timothy Bridges and many nieces and nephews.
Mike enjoyed his career path as an Emergency Medical Technician, with much of his free time dedicated to umpiring Little League baseball.
There are no calling hours. A graveside service will be on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 11:30 AM in Notre Dame Cemetery, section St. George, 162 Webster St., Worcester. Donations can be made to the American Heart Association
in lieu of flowers. HENRY-DIRSA FUNERAL HOME, 33 Ward St. is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.www.worcesterfuneral.com