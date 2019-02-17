|
|
Michael P. Casello 70
Worcester - Michael Peter Casello, 70 of Worcester passed away at home, surrounded by the ones he loved, Saturday, February 16, 2019, after a valiant battle with cancer.
Michael was born on April 16, 1948 in Worcester the youngest of twelve children of Emily (Sena) and Nicola Casello. He grew up in the Italian neighborhood of Shrewsbury St. known as "Steep Gage" and in 1971, married the "Love of his life" and best friend for the next 47 years, Linda Martocchio. They then began to raise their family in the same neighborhood of Shrewsbury Street and later in the Webster Square area of Worcester where life was devoted to family. Michael supported his family working for the University of Massachusetts Hospital, as a funeral assistant for the Mercadante Funeral Home and Chapel, and as president of Casello & Son couriers transporting Medical items before retiring due to illness.
He is survived by his best friend and wife Linda; a daughter, Nicole Casello and her husband Tim Perrsson of Mendon; a son, Michael W. Casello of Worcester; a granddaughter Ella, he adored and whom he lovingly called "Ella Bella Cinderella"; two grandsons Jeffrey and Andrew both of Worcester; a niece who has been like another daughter Amy DiDonna and her children Noah and Mya of Sutton who called Michael "Boompa"; three brothers, Alfred Casello in Florida, Joseph Casello of Shrewsbury and John Casello of Worcester; a sister, Anna Stewart of Auburn; many nieces, nephews and special people Michael loved having in his life. Four brothers, Anthony, James, Nunzio and Nicholas Casello and three sisters, Rose Stachelek, Priscilla Pavone and Rita Hill all predeceased him.
Michael was an active and faithful member of St John's Church and the Greendale Men's Club. He spent many weekends on Cape Cod with family and friends enjoying the sun, beach and ocean. Michael also enjoyed favorite pastimes, Golf and Crossword puzzles and found joy just sitting on his back deck at his pool and playing cribbage with Linda.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend calling hours Tuesday, February 19th from 4 pm to 7 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. His funeral will be held Wednesday, February 20th from the funeral home with a procession to the church of St John, 44 Temple St where his celebration of Christian burial mass will be held at 10:30 am. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St John's Food pantry, 40 Temple St.
The Casello family is so grateful for the care and support of Dr. David Shepro and his wonderful Oncology Staff at Eaton Place, as well as Dr. Paul and Mary Ann Dufault who were apart of Michael's life for many years.
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2019