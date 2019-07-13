|
Michael P. Ceredona. 64
Worcester - Michael P. Ceredona, age 64 of Worcester passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, July 11, 2019, in his home.
Michael, son of the late Frank and Theresa (Bourke) Ceredona, was born in Worcester, Massachusetts on September 7, 1954. Michael was the co-owner of Advanced Auto Body who has been servicing the Worcester area for over 30 years. Michael was a good father, brother, and friend. He was selfless and generous to his family and friends, always smiling, and lived life to the fullest.
Michael is survived by his three children, Adam M. Ceredona of Leicester, Laura Ceredona of Georgia and Kate Ceredona of California; his longtime companion, Luanne McGrath; a brother, Steven Ceredona of Worcester and a sister, Paula Curll.
Funeral services for Michael will be held privately. There are no calling hours. The family requests that donations in his memory be made to donors favorite charity. Arrangements have been entrusted to MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, Worcester. To share a message of condolence, please visit Michael's memorial guest book at:
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 13 to July 14, 2019