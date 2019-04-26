|
|
Deacon Michael Chase
WORCESTER - Deacon Michael T. Chase, 68, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 24th.
Mike leaves behind his wife, Mary "Molly" (O'Leary) Chase: his three children, Brendan Chase of San Francisco; AJ Chase and his wife, Lindsey and three children of Oregon; and Kevin Chase and his wife, Cara of Shrewsbury. He loved and adored his three grandchildren, Sullivan, Caroline, and Maguire. His three brothers and their wives, Jack and Rosalie of Texas, Philip and Karen of Manchester by the Sea, and Tim and Becky of Wilmington; and nieces and nephews. Michael was the beloved son of John Garvey Chase and June (Savi) Chase and was born in Magnolia Village, Gloucester.
Michael graduated from Saint Peter's High School in Gloucester in 1969 and from the College of The Holy Cross in 1973, and ultimately received his MBA from Assumption College. He had a long career in quality assurance at Quabaug Corporation and retired from S & E Polymers. He successfully opened his own photo shop in Shrewsbury.
Mike became a member of the Diaconate, at St. Paul's Cathedral, by Bishop Robert McManus in 2009 and was assigned to Christ the King Church of Worcester, where he served for 9 years. He was reassigned to St. John's Parish of Worcester on February 23, 2019. As a Deacon, he has done so with great faith, enthusiasm and tireless commitment. It was Mike's dream job to serve a parish with many needs. In 2019 he would have celebrated his 40th wedding anniversary on November 24th and ten year anniversary in the Diaconate on June 10th.
In Mike's spare time he enjoyed taking classes at Worcester Institute of Senior Education. He also enjoyed golfing, gardening, Holy Cross and Boston Sports and spending time with loved ones.
Family and friends will honor and remember Michael's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Monday, April 29th from 4 to 7 p.m. at Christ the King Church, 1052 Pleasant St. in Worcester followed by a Vigil Service at 7 p.m. in the church. His funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30th in Christ the King Church, 1052 Pleasant St. in Worcester. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . Please visit Michael's tribute page at:
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019