Mulhane Home For Funerals
45 N. Main St
Millbury, MA 01527
Michael A. Collette, 64

WORCESTER - Michael A. Collette, 64, passed away on Tuesday Feb. 19th in his home after a courageous battle with cancer.

He leaves his wife, Cuc T. Nguyen; two sons, Michael Collette of Millbury, his wife Amanda and their daughter Addyson; Matthew Collette of Douglas, his wife Ashley and their two children Liam and Payton; his parents, Albert D. and Doris T. (Fortin) Collette of Millbury; a brother, Jeffrey Collette of Arizona. He is predeceased by a brother, David A. Collette.

In his early years Michael worked for Sweet Life Foods Inc. After a career change he later worked for Allegro Microsystems as an electronics technician before retiring last year. Michael had a passion for cooking and was an avid boxing fan. He was a loving Son, Brother, Father, and Grandpa. He will be greatly missed.

Funeral services are private. Mulhane Home for Funerals in Millbury is assisting the family with the arrangements. Please visit Michael's tribute page at:

www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019
