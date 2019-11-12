Home

Michael R. Collins, 71

Rainier, WA - Michael R. Collins, 71, of Rainier, WA, formerly of Shrewsbury and Natick, MA, died on Oct. 16, 2019 after being stricken ill in his home.

Mike was born and raised in Natick, the son of the late Robert and Frances Collins and was a graduate of Natick High School class of 1966 where he excelled at football and track. He later graduated from Central N.E College. Mike worked at Data General in Southborough, MA and for many years at EMC in Hopkinton, MA before retiring to Washington State. Mike was a passionate football fan, enjoyed working on his 1968 Plymouth Roadrunner and volunteering at a local animal shelter.

He leaves behind three siblings, Katherine Webb and her husband David of Natick, MA, Edward and his wife Jean of Grafton, MA, and Maureen of Natick, MA. He also leaves behind nieces and nephews; Robert Webb and his wife Lauren of Hopedale, MA, Brian Webb and his wife Jennifer of Shrewsbury, MA, Matthew Webb and his wife Cheryl of Framingham, MA, Lorraine Webb of Natick, MA and Katie Collins of Chandler, AZ.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019
