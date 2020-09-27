Michael J. Cox, Sr., 60
West Boylston - Michael J. Cox, Sr., 60, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Framingham Union Hospital after a five year struggle with cancer. He was born in Worcester, the son of the late, Geraldine C. (Nader) Cox and had lived most of his life in West Boylston before moving back to Worcester.
He leaves his loving wife of 30 years, Cheryl M. (Goodrich) Cox; his son, Michael J. Cox, Jr. of Framingham; his daughter, Jackie Cox of Worcester; his father, Donald Cox, Sr. of West Boylston; four grandchildren; his brother, Donald Cox, Jr. of Sterling; his sisters, Cynthia Norton of Holden and Jerilynn Flynn of West Boylston; and nieces, nephews. aunts, uncles and cousins.
Michael graduated from Anna Maria College with an Associate's degree in Music. He was a union carpenter for Carpenter's Local 336 in Worcester for many years. He was a talented musician and played lead guitar in several area bands including most recently "The Rails". He enjoyed classical music, rock climbing and fly fishing at Nubble Light in Maine, but his greatest joy was spending time with his precious grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, October 2nd in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. Funeral services for Michael will be held on Saturday, October 3rd with a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. John's Church, 40 Temple Street, Worcester. Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society
, 3 Speen Street, Ste 250, Framingham, MA 01701. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit www.milesfuneralhome.com