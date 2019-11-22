Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home
62 West Main Street
Westborough, MA 01581
(508) 366-4458
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home
62 West Main Street
Westborough, MA 01581
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Curtis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Curtis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Curtis Obituary
Michael Domenic Curtis, 59

WESTBOROUGH - The world has lost one of its most loving souls, greatest wits, and most faithful sports fans with the passing of Michael Curtis, 59, of Ashland (originally of Westborough). Mike was one of the funniest (definitely punniest) guys most of us ever met. He was also the kindest, his huge heart brimming with love for his family, friends, and strangers alike.

Mike was a devout Boston sports fan, and it was a thrill for him to take such a joyride with his teams over the last several years, especially his beloved Patriots. He lived to make people laugh, and he kept his family and friends in stitches. His finest comedy included The Fame Dance; his song, Therapeutic Women; his "knuck knuck" jokes; and The Mike Curtis Sit Down Comedy Show.

Mike was the best brother and uncle anyone could ask for. He is lovingly survived by his siblings, James Curtis, Nancy Longo, T. Anthony Curtis and his wife Katherine, John Curtis and his wife Eileen, Stephen Curtis, and Patricia Curtis; and by his nieces and nephews, BethAyn, Christina, Joshua, Jessica, Adam, Colleen, Meagan, Michael, Emma, Jack, Victor, and Sohani. He joins his parents, Thomas and Francesca (DeLollis) Curtis in Heaven, as well as his beloved grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, November 30, at 10:00 A.M. in The Pickering and Son Westborough Funeral Home, 62 West Main St., Westborough. Burial in St. Luke's Cemetery will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to The Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Pl., Brookline, MA 02445 or at www.jimmyfund.org

www.westboroughfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -