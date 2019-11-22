|
Michael Domenic Curtis, 59
WESTBOROUGH - The world has lost one of its most loving souls, greatest wits, and most faithful sports fans with the passing of Michael Curtis, 59, of Ashland (originally of Westborough). Mike was one of the funniest (definitely punniest) guys most of us ever met. He was also the kindest, his huge heart brimming with love for his family, friends, and strangers alike.
Mike was a devout Boston sports fan, and it was a thrill for him to take such a joyride with his teams over the last several years, especially his beloved Patriots. He lived to make people laugh, and he kept his family and friends in stitches. His finest comedy included The Fame Dance; his song, Therapeutic Women; his "knuck knuck" jokes; and The Mike Curtis Sit Down Comedy Show.
Mike was the best brother and uncle anyone could ask for. He is lovingly survived by his siblings, James Curtis, Nancy Longo, T. Anthony Curtis and his wife Katherine, John Curtis and his wife Eileen, Stephen Curtis, and Patricia Curtis; and by his nieces and nephews, BethAyn, Christina, Joshua, Jessica, Adam, Colleen, Meagan, Michael, Emma, Jack, Victor, and Sohani. He joins his parents, Thomas and Francesca (DeLollis) Curtis in Heaven, as well as his beloved grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, November 30, at 10:00 A.M. in The Pickering and Son Westborough Funeral Home, 62 West Main St., Westborough. Burial in St. Luke's Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to The Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Pl., Brookline, MA 02445 or at www.jimmyfund.org
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019