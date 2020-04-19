|
Michael G. DiPadua, 97
SHREWSBURY - Michael G. DiPadua, 97, lifelong Shrewsbury resident, passed away peacefully on Friday April 17, 2020.
Born, raised, and educated in Shrewsbury, Michael was one of eleven children born to the late Francesco and Mary (Impagnatela) DiPadua. After graduating from high school and attending Northeastern University, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Force and served during World War II; Michael was awarded three Bronze Battle Stars and one Purple Heart for his honorable and heroic service. He returned home and married the love of his life, the late Regina L. (Sadowski) DiPadua, with whom he shared 68 wonderful years of marriage. They settled in his hometown of Shrewsbury to raise their family. Michael began working in the Worcester Mills, grading and cutting patterns for clothing for many years. He retired from the United States Postal Service after dedicating 25 years of his career as a postal clerk and carrier.
Michael loved Antiques and Collectibles, especially antique cars and Ron's 1931 Model A Roadster, and touring historic homes and museums. He enjoyed spending his time at Tower Hill Botanical Garden, building 18th Century fenceposts, furniture and crafts, gardening, hunting, and fishing.
Michael is survived by his children, Donna J. Hunter of Auburn, Ronald M. DiPadua and his wife Naphak DiPadua of Shrewsbury, and former son-in-law, Gary E. Hunter of Worcester; his grandchildren, Jeremy, Ryan, and Ashley Hunter; his great-grandsons, Anthony and John Spanswick; his siblings, Peter, Jenny, Rose, and Nancy; and many nieces and nephews. Along with his parents and his wife, Michael was predeceased by his siblings, Leo, Patsy, Jim, Antoinette, Lucy, and Mateo.
A graveside service for Michael will be held in the summer when we are all able to gather safely; details will be forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (stjude.org/donate). The BRITTON - SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main Street, Shrewsbury, MA is honored to be assisting with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence for his family or to share a fond memory of Michael, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020