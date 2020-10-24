Michael D. Dow, 38
Auburn/Grafton - Michael Dubois Dow, born April 7, 1981 in Worcester, MA. was unexpectedly stricken with a heart attack at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic while visiting in the Philippines December 30, 2019. He is now laid to rest in Krus sa wawa Memorial Park Cemetery Malolos, Bulacan Philippines. He was 38 years old. He leaves his wife Cherrilyn and son Alex, his in-laws Valentin and Estelita Ramos, brothers-in-law Raymond, VJ and Richy Ramos and their families. He also leaves his parents Stanley A. Dow and Marie (Dubois) Dow, his God-parents Aunt Janice Harvie and Uncle Martin Dow, his uncles Alan Harvie, Curtis and Kevin Dow and many cousins who were like his siblings, his chums the three stooges "Jee", Larry and Corey. He was predeceased by his Grandparents Roland A. Dubois 2000 and Phyllis Dubois December 15, 2019, Stanley C. Dow in 2012 and Claire Dow in 2003 and his uncle Stephen Dow.
A celebration of life event has been canceled due to the current pandemic. Please visit a Book of Memories online at www.RoneyFuneralHome.com
to share a message with his family and see a video tribute in his memory.