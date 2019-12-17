Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
1960 - 2019
Michael Dunn Obituary
Michael J. Dunn, 59

Worcester - Michael J. Dunn, 59, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Rose Monahan Hospice Home in Worcester after an illness. He was born in Worcester, the son of James and Alice (Scanlon) Dunn and was a lifelong resident of Worcester.

He leaves his loving wife of 36 years, Sandra L. (White) Dunn; his sons, Michael Dunn of Worcester and Thomas Dunn and his wife, Angela of Auburn; his daughter, Krystal Kolesnik and her husband, Mathew of Dudley; his brother, James Dunn and his longtime girlfriend Caroline of Springfield; his grandson, Jacob; and nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Michael was predeceased by his brother, John Dunn.

Michael was a security officer for Central Security in Worcester. Previously, he worked security for Digital Equipment in Hudson and was facilities management at AMI Leasing in Leominster and Litchfield Apartments in Worcester. He was devoted to his loving family and was an avid NASCAR fan.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, December 20th in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. A private memorial service for Michael will be held on Saturday afternoon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rose Monahan Hospice Home, 10 Judith Road, Worcester, MA 01602, or the , 3 Speen Street, Ste 250, Framingham, MA 01701.

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
