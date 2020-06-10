Michael Dyer
Michael J. Dyer, 35

MANCHESTER, CT - Michael J. Dyer, 35, of Manchester, beloved husband of Cathleen Devanney Dyer, died on Saturday June 6th 2020 following a brief illness.

Mike was born on April 10, 1985 and raised in Manchester. He graduated in 2003 from East Catholic High School, where he was an all-conference goalie on the soccer team and a standout outfielder on the baseball team. Mike received a bachelor's degree in sociology from the College of the Holy Cross in 2007. He earned his law degree in 2011 from the evening division of the University of Connecticut School of Law, while working full time days at the Hartford Insurance Company.

Mike has been employed since 2017 as the Pro Bono Coordinator for Community Legal Aid in Worcester, Mass. Since his days as a member of the Instructors of the Handicapped (IOH), Mike has been a passionate advocate for justice and the needs of underserved citizens and individuals with disabilities. Prior to his employment with Community Legal Aid, Mike practiced law in Manchester for five years as an attorney with the law firm of Barry & Barrall.

Active in local and civic affairs, Mike served with dedication as a member of the Manchester Scholarship Foundation Board of Directors and the Manchester Democratic Town Committee.

Mike married Cathleen, his best friend and the love of his life, in 2015. Besides his wife, he is survived by his parents, Richard and Kathleen Dyer of Manchester, a sister, Meghan Korn of West Hartford, and his brother and sister-in-law, Brian and Kaleen Dyer of Warwick, RI.

He is also survived by his mother and father-in-law, Timothy and Mary Pat Devanney of Manchester, his sister and brother-in-law, Mandy and Craig Murphy of Lynn, Mass, his sister-in-law, Molly Devanney of Manchester, his sister-in-law, Christine Devanney Sheehan of Manchester, his brother and sister-in law, John and Amy Devanney of Manchester, and his brother and sister-in-law, Tim and Brittany Devanney of Manchester.

"Mikey" also leaves numerous beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins from the large Dyer and Devanney Families, as well as countless friends, all of whom cherished his unwavering loyalty and love.

Mike loved being in the company of his family and friends. He never missed a family celebration or event, and he generously offered his advice and help to anyone, at any time. A lover of all sports, Mike was a life-long and die-hard fan of the New York Yankees, UConn Basketball, and Notre Dame Football. He ran at the Manchester Road Race since he was nine years old, and was exceptionally proud of his 26-year streak of consecutive Thanksgiving Day runs, as well as his completion of the New York City Half-Marathon.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 12th. The Mass will be streamed on the John F. Tierney Funeral Home Facebook page. The Committal service will be held on Friday, June 12th at 12:30 pm at St. James Cemetery, 268 Broad Street Manchester, CT. The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester has care of the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Manchester Road Race at Manchesterroadrace.com or MARC Inc. 151 Sheldon Road, Manchester, CT 06040.For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Committal
12:30 PM
St. James Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 10, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Joseph Selvaggio
June 10, 2020
To the Dyer family,

Please allow me to extend my deepest condolences for the loss of Michael. I had the pleasure of working on some legal issues over the years with Mike and he was always so excited and exuberant about the law. I am so sad to learn of his passing. My thoughts and prayers are with your family during this very difficult time.
Scott Abkowicz
Acquaintance
June 9, 2020
Condolences to the Dyer family. I knew Mike from middle school and remember how he loved to laugh. He would sneak a radio into class during March Madness so he could follow Uconn. We were partners for four years doing IOH together throughout high school. I will remember him for his kindness and laughter. I am so sorry for your loss.
Seth Greenberg
Classmate
June 9, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
June 9, 2020
Dear Dyer and Devanney families: Please accept my heartfelt condolences at the loss of your beloved Michael. As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love you shared, the bittersweet memories, and support of family and friends. May the gift of Michael's spirit in your lives remain a source of inspiration and strength. I am so very sorry.
Eileen Jacobs Sweeney
Acquaintance
June 9, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Stephen Hansen
June 9, 2020
We are so sorry. Our hearts and prayers go out to the entire family.
Gail and Tim Collins
former Manchester residents
gail and tim collins
Acquaintance
June 9, 2020
I had the fortune to work with Michael at Community Legal Aid. I had the pleasure to see him come into the office always with a smile on his face and greeted with a warm 'Hello.' He was one of the nicest and kindest people I ever had the pleasure to not only work with, but meet. He will be missed. To his wife, family and friends, my heart and prayers go out to all of you.
Evelyn Cortez
Coworker
June 8, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. My condolences for your loss. I'm so very sorry.
Lisa Pandolfo
Coworker
June 8, 2020
Dear Cathleen, and all the Dyer and extended family,
My heart is truly heavy at the passing of my colleague and friend at Community Legal Aid. Mike was exceptional because of his calm demeanor and his unique capacity to care for others. He was a fierce advocate for those who needed him the most, whether it be a low income veteran or a disabled child. He earned the respect of the private bar in the Worcester community whom he collaborated with on many projects and cases, and was truly someone who lived out his values every day. I will miss working with him personally updating me on all things Holy Cross a connection shared by my in law family as well. With love and sympathy, Anita Conte
Anita Conte
Coworker
