Dear Cathleen, and all the Dyer and extended family,

My heart is truly heavy at the passing of my colleague and friend at Community Legal Aid. Mike was exceptional because of his calm demeanor and his unique capacity to care for others. He was a fierce advocate for those who needed him the most, whether it be a low income veteran or a disabled child. He earned the respect of the private bar in the Worcester community whom he collaborated with on many projects and cases, and was truly someone who lived out his values every day. I will miss working with him personally updating me on all things Holy Cross a connection shared by my in law family as well. With love and sympathy, Anita Conte

Anita Conte

Coworker