Michael J. Egan, 63
West Brookfield - Michael J. Egan, 63, of West Brookfield died on Sunday, October 20, 2019 after a hard-fought battle with cancer. He died at home with his loving family by his side.
He leaves his wife of 37 years, Anita A. (Houde) Egan of West Brookfield; his two daughters, Bridgett Ethier and her husband William Jr. and their son Logan of Uxbridge, Kathleen Connolly and her husband Robert of Palmer; his brother, Leo Egan, Jr. and his wife Kim of North Brookfield and sister Beryl "Cissy" Henderson and her husband David of Wheelwright and numerous extended family members who he loved. He is predeceased by his parents Leo and Beryl (Thompson) Egan and his brother Richard Egan.
Mike spent his early years logging in Maine where he met his wife Anita. He was a lifelong truck driver, which he loved. His greatest joy was waking up early to catch the sunrise and listen to the waves of the ocean, where he loved spending time with his wife and family. He will be remembered for his love of Star Trek, grilling on his Weber & Miller High Life.
Calling hours will be held Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 5-7PM, at Varnum Funeral Home, 43 East Main Street, West Brookfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Michael Egan, to the , 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701.
Varnum Funeral Home, Inc., 43 East Main St., in West Brookfield is assisting his family with arrangements
An online guest book is available at
varnumfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019