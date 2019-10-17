Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jackman Funeral Home Inc
12 Spring St
Whitinsville, MA 01588
(508) 278-2200
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Jackman Funeral Home Inc
12 Spring St
Whitinsville, MA 01588
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
6:00 PM
Jackman Funeral Home Inc
12 Spring St
Whitinsville, MA 01588
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Ezzo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Ezzo


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Ezzo Obituary
Michael Ezzo, 87

NORTHBRIDGE - Michael Ezzo, 87, formerly of Cooper Rd. passed away on Mon. Oct. 14, 2019 at Mass General Hospital aside his loving family. He is survived by his loving wife Arline M. (Burns) Ezzo, they were 2 days short of celebrating 65 years of marriage.

Michael is also survived by 3 daughters, Sharon A. Reynolds and her husband Timothy of Douglas, Sandra M. Racicot and her husband Thomas of Ft. Myers, FL, Noreen F. Arpin and her husband Gary of Northbridge; 6 grandchildren: Neil Reynolds, Tracy (Racicot) Gratton, Thomas Racicot, and Casey and Hallie Arpin; 3 great-grandchildren: Jack Mespelli, Georgiana Robinson, and Maxx Gratton; a sister Evelyn Newicki of Barre, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandson Adam Reynolds; brother, Vincent Ezzo, and sister, Caroline Pillarella.

Born in Uxbridge on Feb. 22, 1932 Michael was the son of Michael and Catherine (Castagno) Ezzo Sr. and was raised in Uxbridge. He had been a resident of Northbridge 62 years. Michael worked as a truck driver for 30+ years for Consolidated Freight formerly called Emery World Wide Trucking out of Providence. After retirement, Michael worked as a School Bus Driver for the town of Northbridge for 25 years, and part time for Job Lot. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran serving during the Korean War Era. A committed family man, Michael was the jokester of the family and greatly enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, and also daily trips to McDonalds to have coffee with his buddies. he was a great husband, father, and grandfather and will be sorely missed.

His memorial funeral service will be held on Monday, Oct. 21st at 6pm in Jackman Funeral Home, 12 Spring St., Whitinsville. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 4-6 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's memory may be made to: Our Lady of the Valley Regional School, 75 Mendon St., Uxbridge MA 01569. To leave a condolence message for his family please visit: http://www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jackman Funeral Home Inc
Download Now