|
|
Michael Ezzo, 87
NORTHBRIDGE - Michael Ezzo, 87, formerly of Cooper Rd. passed away on Mon. Oct. 14, 2019 at Mass General Hospital aside his loving family. He is survived by his loving wife Arline M. (Burns) Ezzo, they were 2 days short of celebrating 65 years of marriage.
Michael is also survived by 3 daughters, Sharon A. Reynolds and her husband Timothy of Douglas, Sandra M. Racicot and her husband Thomas of Ft. Myers, FL, Noreen F. Arpin and her husband Gary of Northbridge; 6 grandchildren: Neil Reynolds, Tracy (Racicot) Gratton, Thomas Racicot, and Casey and Hallie Arpin; 3 great-grandchildren: Jack Mespelli, Georgiana Robinson, and Maxx Gratton; a sister Evelyn Newicki of Barre, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandson Adam Reynolds; brother, Vincent Ezzo, and sister, Caroline Pillarella.
Born in Uxbridge on Feb. 22, 1932 Michael was the son of Michael and Catherine (Castagno) Ezzo Sr. and was raised in Uxbridge. He had been a resident of Northbridge 62 years. Michael worked as a truck driver for 30+ years for Consolidated Freight formerly called Emery World Wide Trucking out of Providence. After retirement, Michael worked as a School Bus Driver for the town of Northbridge for 25 years, and part time for Job Lot. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran serving during the Korean War Era. A committed family man, Michael was the jokester of the family and greatly enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, and also daily trips to McDonalds to have coffee with his buddies. he was a great husband, father, and grandfather and will be sorely missed.
His memorial funeral service will be held on Monday, Oct. 21st at 6pm in Jackman Funeral Home, 12 Spring St., Whitinsville. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 4-6 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's memory may be made to: Our Lady of the Valley Regional School, 75 Mendon St., Uxbridge MA 01569. To leave a condolence message for his family please visit: http://www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019