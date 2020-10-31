1/1
Michael Faucher
1950 - 2020
Michael Faucher, 70

Leominster - Michael Faucher, 70, of Leominster and formerly of Worcester passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 in UMass Memorial Health Alliance – Leominster Hospital after an extended illness.

Michael was born and raised in Worcester, the son of the late Bernard and Anne (Estes) Faucher, and graduated from Doherty Memorial High School. Mr. Faucher worked for many years at the former Rutland Heights Hospital and the Hermitage Nursing Home in Worcester.

His four brothers, Bernard Faucher and his wife Eilizabeth of Medford, MA, Neil Faucher and his wife Jane of Sebastian, FL, Andrew Faucher of Worcester and Christopher Faucher and his wife Joni of Worcester as well as ten nephews and nieces and four grandnieces and nephews survive him. Michael also leaves his extended adult foster family, the Tanis family of Leominster, with whom he has happily made his home for the past ten years.

Michael was a diehard fan of the Patriots and the Red Sox, an avid reader, and an animal lover adored by family pets wherever he lived. He enjoyed family gatherings and his annual vacations over many years to Hampton Beach.

Due to COVID considerations, funeral and burial arrangements will be private. A memorial service/celebration of life will be planned for the summer of 2021, with the exact time and place to be announced closer to the summer date.

Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond Street Worcester is directing arrangements.

To share a memory of Mr. Faucher or to sign his online guestbook please visit

www.Royfuneral.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home
12 Hammond Street
Worcester, MA 01610
(508) 799-2992
