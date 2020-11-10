Michael Ferrie
North Kingston, Rhode Island - Michael Ferrie, 59 of North Kingston Rhode Island passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 8, 2020. He leaves behind his wife, two children and many brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, November 13 at Noon at Saint Francis de Sales Church in North Kingston, Rhode Island. Burial will be private. A.A. Mariani & Son Funeral Home will be handling arrangements. For a complete obituary and additional information please go to marianiandson.com