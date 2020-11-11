Michael FerrieNorth Kingston, Rhode Island - Michael Ferrie, 59 of North Kingston Rhode Island passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 8, 2020. He leaves behind his mother, his wife and two children and many brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, November 13 at Noon at Saint Francis de Sales Church in North Kingston, Rhode Island. Burial will be private. A.A. Mariani & Son Funeral Home will be handling arrangements. For a complete obituary and additional information please go to