Michael F. Fleming
Grafton - Michael F. Fleming, 64, passed away January 15, 2020 following a long illness. He is survived by his mother Louise (South) Fleming, his siblings Anthony Crossman and his wife Rita, Earle Fleming III and Kathy Plourde and her husband Mark and his former wife and best friend Dawn Green along with several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Michael F. Fleming, Jr., and his father Earle F. Fleming. Mike was born November 15, 1955 in Worcester, but his roots were in Grafton where he lived for his entire life. Mike had a passion for rebuilding John Deere tractors, diesel motors and spending his time at the garage on Donahue Lane. He knew a full day's work having driven trucks for E.L. Dauphinais Concrete and E F Fleming and Sons Trucking throughout his life. Please honor Mike with a donation to the Grafton Food Bank PO Box 324 Grafton, MA 01519. All are welcome to gather with Mike's family and friends at a funeral service on Tuesday January 21st at 11:00am at The Baptist Church of Grafton 1 South Street Grafton MA 01519. An hour of remembrance will be held from 10am to 11am at the church. He will then be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery in Grafton. A Book of Memories to share a favorite story or message of sympathy is available online at:
www.RoneyFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020