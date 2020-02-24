|
|
Michael A. Foy
Leicester - Michael A. Foy, 84, passed away peacefully at home on February 24 2020. He was born in Cherry Valley and lived in Cherry Valley and Leicester his entire life.
He leaves behind his wife, Deborah (Rowden) Foy of 63 years. He also leaves his children Michael P. Foy of Leicester, Jonathan P. Foy and his wife Debra of Shrewsbury, David P. Foy and his wife Alyssa of Leicester and Jill M. Dowgielewicz and her husband David of New Braintree. He also leaves his daughter-in-law, Laurie Foy, of Hubbardston. He leaves 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
He also leaves his sister Marion Gundry of Leicester.
He was predeceased by his daughter Pamela M. Foy and his son Douglas P. Foy.
Michael attended Leicester High School where he was a great athlete and was inducted into the Leicester High School Athletic Hall of Fame for football.
He also graduated from Stockbridge School of Arbonists in 1958.
Over his long career he worked at both Becker College in Leicester and Quinsigamond Community College in Worcester. He retired in 1998.
He enjoyed gardening and golf and was happiest outside in his gardens or on the golf course.
His final wish was to donate his body to the Anatomical Gift Program at UMASS Medical School.
Thank you to the VNA Hospice and Palliative Care, especially Paulette, for taking such great care of him in his final days.
A celebration of life will take place privately at a later date.
Memorial donations can be made in his name, Michael A. Foy, to the VNA Hospice and Palliative Care to support patient care.
VNA Hospice and Palliative Care Fund Development Office, 199 Rosewood Drive, Suite 108 Danvers, MA 01923 or www.vnacare.org/donors
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020