Michael A. Fredette, 54
DOUGLAS - Michael A. Fredette, 54, died unexpectedly December 30, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of Angela (Breau) Fredette, to whom he was married for 15 years. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late Henry and Eileen (McDonough) Fredette.
He was a 1983 Hopkinton High School graduate and was employed by the Hopkinton Water Department for 33 years. Mike was a big guy with a large heart who brought smiles to everyone's face when he walked in a room. He would drop whatever he was doing to help someone in need. He loved his family and was just an all-around great guy.
In addition to his wife, Michael is survived by his son Shane Fredette of New York, his sisters Donna Killam and husband John of Brookfield and Michelle (Fredette) Stevens and husband Joel of Hopkinton, and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial calling hours will be held Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Callanan Cronin Funeral Home, 34 Church St., Hopkinton. A celebration of Mike's life will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Woodville Rod and Gun Club, 252 Wood St., Woodville.
Donations may be sent to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020