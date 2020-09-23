Michael Gasperski

Michael J. Gasperski
Worcester - Michael James Gasperski, 34, of Worcester died unexpectedly on Monday September 14, 2020. He is survived by his mother, June (Kudron) Gasperski, his brother John Carroll Gasperski, both of Worcester along with aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He is predeceased by his father Carroll Gasperski.
Born and raised in Worcester, he graduated from South High School and went to the University of Massachusetts, Lowell. He was a member of MENSA International- intelligence exchange organization. He was a member of St. John Church. Michael worked as a sales representative in the insurance industry and extermination management. An animal lover (especially cats) he also was a movie buff of every venue. Michael was an avid sports fan who enjoyed all sports and was a gourmet cook. He was a kind and caring person who was close to his family and enjoyed the time spent with them.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial contributions be made to Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden St., Worcester, MA 01606.
The funeral will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 with a Mass at 10:00 am in St. John Church, 44 Temple St. Burial will follow in St. Joseph -Garden of Peace Cemetery in Webster. There are no calling hours. HENRY-DIRSA FUNERAL HOME, 33 Ward St., is assisting the family with arrangements.