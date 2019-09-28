|
Michael A. Goodwin
Brimfield - On September 25, 2019, succumbing in a house fire, this world has lost a truly wonderful soul. Michael A. Goodwin was a man who accomplished so much in his short life. Quick witted with a kind and compassionate spirit, he practiced nursing for over 25 years; his patients and staff adored him.
A licensed Coast Guard Captain, he owned and captained a fishing vessel for 15 years while enjoying the waters off the east coast searching for tuna and stripers.
An experienced gardener and carpenter, he created a lovely home with his love Andrea, that was surrounded with flourishing gardens of flowers and vegetables, often to be shared by many.
He held and raised tropical fish with meticulous care and understanding. He also loved music and his dog Rosie.
Michael was predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Theresa Goodwin. Surviving him are the love of his life Andrea Justice, "The 3 Girls", "The 3 Guys", "The 4 Grandkids", brother Mark, sister Lynn and brother-in-law David.
Services are private. There are no calling hours. Brandon Funeral Home, Fitchburg, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019