Michael P. Goodwin, 24
Oxford - Michael P. Goodwin, 24, died Saturday, March 14, 2020, after losing his battle with addiction. Addiction does not discriminate and is a heartbreaking battle.
Michael was smart, charming, loved and energetic.
His sisters will remember their brother for his goofy personality and always making people smile, his love for chocolate milk, playing basketball in the garage, always listening to his music, and being hard-headed.
Michael will be missed by his parents, Phillip and Michelle Goodwin of Oxford; his beautiful daughter, Ava Marie Goodwin of Ocala; FL, his four sisters, Krystal Chemero and her husband Jason of Brookfield, Amanda Goodwin of Oxford, Chantal Goodwin of Wales, and Olivia Montlione of Dudley; his grandparents, aunts, uncles and many cousins.
Charitable donations in memory of Michael may be made to the Oxford Ecumenical Food Shelf, 4 Maple Rd., Oxford, MA 01540. There will be no calling hours. Burial will be private. Paradis-Givner Funeral Home is directing the arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020