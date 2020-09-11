Michael Hannon

Michael J. Hannon 65
Barre - Michael J. Hannon, 65, died September 4, 2020.
He is survived by his daughter, Katie Hannon; his partner, Brenda Helleberg; his mother Pierina Hannon; his siblings, Sandra Manseau and her husband Dennis and their son Adam; Kathleen Munson and her husband Alan; his brother Joseph Hannon and his daughter Haley; he is also survived by Brenda's daughters, Allison Helleberg and Rachel Arnold andgranddaughters Mackenzie and Lucy. He was predeceased by his father, Philip A. Hannon.
He will be remembered for his environmentally focused careers in both soil clean up and solar energy and his kind heart and generosity towards family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to your favorite environmental organization. Services will be private.
to leave an online condolence.