Michael Henry


1958 - 2020
Michael Henry Obituary
Michael P. Henry, 61

Sturbridge - Michael P. Henry age 61 passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at his home. He leaves his daughter Tricia M. Walsh and her husband Michael Walsh Sr. of Webster, two grandchildren Michael Jr. and Tasana. He also leaves a brother Timothy Henry of Worcester, four sisters; Barbara King of Millbury, Mary Ellen Lambert of Worcester, Patricia Henry of Grafton and Ruth Dansereau of N. Brookfield. He also leaves his special friend for over 30 years Susan McDonald of Webster.

He was born in Worcester son of the late Joseph Henry and Ruth (Raymond) Henry and lived in Sturbridge for the past ten years prior to that living in Worcester. He was a formerly employed at Hudson Belting in Worcester.

There are no calling hours, all services are private. The Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home 48 School St., Webster, MA has been entrusted with his arrangements. A guest book is available at www.shaw-majercik.com where you may post a condolence or light a candle.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
