Michael Alan Howe Sr
Webster - Mike Howe "Howza" passed away unexpectedly at the young age of 49 years old on June 17th, 2019- Father's Day Weekend. He was a New Years Eve baby born and raised in Worcester on December 31st, 1969. He was a self-employed owner of Always Available Window & Gutter Cleaning. Mike was always hands on with automotive work and any repair. He could fix anything. His children and dogs brought him the greatest joy in life. He will be loved and missed by many. He leaves behind his two daughters- Kirstey Howe and Michelle Howe, as well as the mother of their children-Essie Velez Kenneway. He also leaves behind his only son Michael Howe Jr. and his mother Michelle Popp. Mike leaves behind many close friends and their children, who knew him as "Uncle Mike." He was predeceased by his mother Mary Howe (Dixon) and his father John Howe Sr. He leaves behind 2 sisters-Karen and Kim, and a brother- John as well as nieces- Megan and Chrisanne and nephews-Philip, Jack, and Jaryd.
Calling hours will be held on Friday June 28th, 2019 from 4-7 PM at Graham Putnam and Mahoney Funeral Home in Worcester followed by a cremation. Services are public and all are welcome to attend and visit with Mike's family to share a memory.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 21 to June 22, 2019