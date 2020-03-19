|
Michael R. Jigargian, 69
WORCESTER - Michael R. "Mickey" Jigarjian, 69 passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 15, 2020.
Michael was born in Worcester, the son of the late Michael and Ruth Jigarjian (O'Connell). He leaves his sister Joyce Randell and her husband Paul of Paxton; nephews, Matthew Mysliwicz and his wife Jennifer of Providence, RI, Timothy Randell of Worcester, niece Molly Randell of Boston and great nieces Mavis and Elinora Mysliwicz of Providence, RI. He leaves his aunt, Marion O'Connell and many cousins of Worcester. He was predeceased by uncles, Edward, Paul, and Michael O'Connell; aunts, Mary Lindgren, Margaret O'Day, and Gloria O'Connell and cousins, Linda Slusnys, Kathleen O'Day, and Paul Witkowski. He will miss his many friends, including Nancy Bronzo, who was always there to help.
Mickey was fortunate to grow up in a tight knit family. Having 25 cousins meant you always had a friend close by. He cherished time spent with them, which was evident by his enthusiastic presence at family gatherings.
He was an avid sports fan, always wearing his team jerseys. Mickey enjoyed playing cards with friends and was also a skillful pool player. He will be remembered dearly for his love of family and his most generous heart.
Services will be private from Callahan, Fay & Caswell, 61 Myrtle Street, Worcester. Donations may be made to St. John's Church/Food Pantry 44 Temple Street, Worcester, MA 01604.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020