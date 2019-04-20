|
Michael S Kenneway, 55
Worcester - Michael S. Kenneway, 55, of Worcester died on Wednesday April 17, 2019 in UMASS Memorial Medical Center – University Campus.
Michael is survived by his wife Maureen (Maynard) Kenneway, his mother, Pauline Kenneway Merhib of Leicester; his siblings, William C. Kenneway, Jr, and his wife Lisa of Hingham; Kathleen A. Warren and her husband Joseph of Oxford; Karen I. Mitchell of Acton; Tammy M. Burke and her husband Paul of Port St. John, FL., Robin M. McGee of Leicester; John F. Kenneway and his wife Maureen of Sturbridge; Steven P. Kenneway and his wife Joann; his step sisters Maureen Wieloch of Charlton and Carol Sousa of Worcester and many nieces, nephews and friends and his cherished dog Sundae. Michael was predeceased by his father, William C. Kenneway, his step father, Tony Merhib; a step brother, Robert Merhib, his grandparents, Marco & Irene Ricci, Raymond & Phyllis Cormier and Mitchell & Anna Kenneway, a special childhood friend, Brian Sweeney and two faithful companions Timber and Buddy. Michael was born and raised in Worcester. He graduated from Leicester High School and earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Worcester State College.
Mr. Kenneway was a U.S. Navy veteran and served on the USS Ingersoll. He worked for several years for National Grid. Previously, he owned the former Kona Café first in Sterling and later operating it in Auburn. Michael was a talented and accomplished artist and worked on projects for the 9/11 Museum. He was a true patriot and member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and supported several veteran organizations. As a young man he was a competitive body builder and earned many awards. He was a member of Joel H. Prouty Lodge, A.F. & A.M., Auburn. He enjoyed camping and was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman.
The funeral will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from DIRSA-MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 298 Grafton St, with a Liturgy at 10:00 AM in St. Brigid Church, 59 Main St, Millbury. Burial with military honors will follow in West Millbury Cemetery. Calling hours in the funeral home are Monday, April 22, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Veteran's Inc., 69 Grove St., Worcester, Ma., 01605.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019