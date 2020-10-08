Michael J. Kulig



Cebu City, the Philippines - Michael John Kulig



Michael (Mike) John Kulig, died of military service-related conditions at the age of 77 on September 9, 2020.



Mike was born on June 14th, 1943, in Worcester, MA, to Thaddeus and Virginia Ardel (Watson) Kulig, both of whom predeceased him, and grew up in Spencer, MA, before moving to North Brookfield, MA, in 1956. At the time of his death, he lived in Cebu City, the Philippines.



He leaves behind four children: Michael Jr., of Orlando, FL; Tracey Satish of Worcester, MA; Brian, of Barre, MA; Kelly, of Concord, NH, and a stepson, Keith, of Rumford, ME, as well as his sister, Patricia Bridges of Hartsville, TN; and his brother, Douglas, of Hopkinton, MA. Mike had five grandchildren.



He is also survived by the mother of Michael Jr., Tracey, and Brian, Lorraine Leno, of Barre, MA, and the mother of Keith and Kelly, Susan Kulig of Port Salerno, FL.



He also leaves behind two special people in Cebu City, whom he had taken in, rescuing them from poverty and despair, and who eventually became his caregivers.



Mike led a daring and fearless life as a youth, one filled with adventure, self-created and otherwise. Just as his father, Ted, who was referred to in school as having a "nimble wit and prankish nature", so, too, did Mike.



Mike liked rock-and-roll music and decided to try his hand at it. At age 12, he bought a $5 mail order guitar and for a while was able to sneak it aboard the school bus. Despite knowing only two chords, Mike would make up clever tunes, integrating fellow bus riders' names into the inevitably off-color songs, laughing his infectious laugh as he played. Along with the stern warnings he received from the bus driver and the school administration for his short-lived musical forays, little-known was the fact that every morning, on the same bus, he would carefully divide the contents of his school lunch bag with a friend who rode to and from school on an empty stomach.



Mike loved baseball-as a player, coach, and student. In his last days, he would still talk about the nuances of a well-pitched game and railed at those who didn't respect the game as it should be played. An accomplished martial artist and boxer, Mike had good hands and was always ready for a challenge.



Although a top reader, Mike was only mildly interested in formal schooling and eager to get out into the world. He graduated early from North Brookfield High School in February of 1961 at the age of 17 in order to join the United States Marine Corps.



Mike brought much courage to this world, and this fact was evident in his service to his nation and Marine Corps. His initial assignment in the Marines was to Vietnam, where he served as a tank crewman for 13 months. After serving four years of active duty, he was released in 1965, only to volunteer to return to active duty and Vietnam 10 months later. There, then a Sergeant, he was awarded the Bronze Star with Combat "V" (for Valor) for "…heroism during military operations against an armed enemy.", as well as three Purple Hearts. In 1967 he was again released from active duty, this time for service-related conditions.



Mike was proudest of his children. His daughter, Tracey, is a life-long Respiratory Therapist and Registered Nurse, now practicing in Worcester. His three sons continued in the family tradition of becoming Marines, just as had their father and paternal grandfather who served in World War II. His stepson is known for his hard work ethic and dedication to his family.



"A warrior is fierce … and brave, but in the end a human with a tender heart too." -- John McCrae. Eventually, after trying his hand at multiple business ventures, Mike fed his true passion of mentoring and caring for children. He went from protecting and serving his country to protecting and serving his community. He found his community in a favorite place of his, Cebu City in the Philippines, moving there in 2000, where he lived for the remaining 20 years of his life, regularly returning to the U.S. to visit his children.



Witnessing the widespread poverty and disease in Cebu City, it was not long before Mike parlayed his VA disability compensation and founded Ardel's (named after his mother) Open Your Heart Program, which provided regular meals, and medical and dental care for orphaned, abandoned, and physically abused children.



As his program grew, he began a collaboration with the Shepherds Arms Home orphanage on the island of Bohol in the Philippines, where he became a benefactor and consultant.



Although declining rapidly at the end, like all warriors, he suffered his pain silently and was joyful and spirited about having lived a "full life".



Mike's remains were cremated and his ashes were scattered at the orphanage he so loved.



In his own words, Michael hoped that you would perform an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for some unfortunate person in his name.



"Fair winds and following seas, Michael. You are relieved of duty. Rest in peace, Marine. Semper Fidelis!" ---Your Family.





