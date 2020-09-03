1/1
Michael Kyritsis
1935 - 2020
Michael "Mike" Kyritsis, 85

Naples, FL - Mike Kyritsis passed away on August 29, 2020. He was born August 28, 1935 in Aidonohori, Greece to Vasilios Kyritsis and Athina Nini.

In 1951, Mike travelled to the United States from Greece with his father and sister Aphrodite Salvidio. Mike served honorably in the U.S. Coast Guard before returning to Greece, where he met his loving wife, Olga Kyritsis. The couple then established a life in the Greek community of Worcester, Massachusetts, and welcomed their only child, Athina Kyritsis. Mike was an active part of church life at St. Spyridon Cathedral and went on to become the District Governor of the Order of AHEPA.

Mike and Olga followed their daughter to St. Petersburg, Florida when she began medical school. After Olga's passing in 1995, the family moved to Naples, Florida, where Mike remained an enormous part of his grandchildren's lives. He was a "Papou" to five grandchildren, Demitrianna, Valentina, Dionysia, Zannos, and Andreas Grekos. His devotion to his grandchildren will forever be unmatched.

Anyone who met Mike will surely remember his sense of humor and ability to make everyone feel like part of his family. He checked in daily not only on his own grandchildren, but their friends as well, who all answered the phone with an excited "Hi, Papou!" Mike could be found on any given day, at the head of a table in a café or his daughter's restaurant, charming and entertaining whoever was lucky enough to take a seat with him.

Mike will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and community.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
