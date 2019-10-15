Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Buma Funeral Home
480 Church Street
Whitinsville, MA 01588
(508) 234-2362
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Whitinsville Golf Course
179 Fletcher St.
Whitinsville, MA
View Map
More Obituaries for Michael Labbe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Labbe


1967 - 2019
Michael Labbe Obituary
Michael J. Labbe

NORTHBRIDGE - Michael J. Labbe, 52, of Northbridge passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at the UMASS Medical Center, Lake Ave., Worcester. He was the husband of Rachel Rietta.

Mr. Labbe was the Vice President of Allen Engineering.

Michael was born June 26, 1967 in Worcester. He the son of the late Richard H. and Lucille (Heney) Healey. Michael was a member of the Massachusetts Army National Guard.

Michael was an avid fan of the New England Patriots, enjoyed going to the beach and enjoyed birding. He also loved to cook and earned a certificate in Culinary Arts from Johnson and Wales University in Providence, RI. He especially enjoyed playing video games with his children and he was hilarious at it!

In addition to his wife Rachel, he is survived by his children, Mark Labbe, Xavier Labbe and Liz Labbe, his brother, Richard Labbe and his wife Terri Pastori of NH, his sister, Deb MacDonald of Spencer, MA, his stepfather, Rene R. Healey of Northbridge and stepbrother, Gregory L. Healey.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 1 PM at the Whitinsville Golf Course, 179 Fletcher St., Whitinsville. Family, friends and colleagues are welcome to attend to help celebrate Mike's life and legacy.

Memorial donations in Michael's memory may be made to the , 39 Dalton St., Boston, MA 02199.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Buma Funeral Home, Whitinsville.

bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
