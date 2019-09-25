Home

Michael Lannon

Michael Lannon


1938 - 2019
Michael Lannon Obituary
Michael L. Lannon

Auburn, MA - Michael L. Lannon, died September 22, 2019 at the Rose Monahan house after a long illness. Born in Pawtucket, RI, son of John and Gladys Lannon. Michael was a branch MGR at TEK Bearing, Co. / Kaman for 26 years, retiring in 1987. He leaves is son Michael Lannon and wife Lori Ann of Worcester and son Mark Lannon and wife Gloria of Cherry Valley. Preceded by daughter Mary Beth of West Palm Beach, FL. He leaves his granddaughters Jessica, Cilia Lily and grandson, William. As to his wishes he will be cremated with a private ceremony for family only. Any donations may be made to the Rose Monahan house of Worcester, MA.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 25 to Sept. 29, 2019
