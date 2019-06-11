|
Michael J. Lauzonis, 46
AUBURN - Michael J. Lauzonis, 46 of Moreno Valley, California and formerly of Auburn died on Friday, May 31, 2019.
Born in Worcester, the son of Janice M. (McNamara) and Michael J. Lauzonis, Jr., Michael was raised in Shrewsbury. At the age of 16, he and his family moved to Auburn, where he attended Auburn High School and graduated in 1992. Following his graduation, Michael went to work in the banking industry, working locally with Bay State Savings Bank. After a successful time there, he chose to expand his horizons and began work at Foxwoods Resort Casino, where he stayed for 19 years, making many life-long friends. Michael's passion then took him west to Las Vegas toward the sunshine that he always craved, where he worked as a Senior Credit Manager at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Never one to stop his career growth, he most recently relocated to Moreno Valley, California to work as the Senior Cage Manager for Morongo Casino Resort and Spa in Cabazon.
When not at work, Michael always looked forward to spending time with his family and friends. Prior to moving west, some of his most favorite adventures were his annual vacations at Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas where he could be found by the pool working on his golden bronze tan and simply enjoying life. Nightly, he could be found sitting at the Double Diamond slot machine, impeccably dressed with a margarita in hand and his contagious smile that always lit up a room.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his siblings, his twin brother James M. Lauzonis and Wife Tammy of Auburn, Steven M. Lauzonis and Wife Kelly of Jacksonville, Florida; Nephew James M. Lauzonis, Jr, Niece Elizabeth R. Lauzonis; Aunt Judith A. McNamara, and Uncle James E. McNamara.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Michael's family between the hours of 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM on Thursday, June 13 at the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn. A celebration of life Service for Michael will be on Friday at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Notre Dame Mausoleum, 162 Webster Street, Worcester. To leave a note of condolence or view his "Book of Memories" please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 11 to June 12, 2019