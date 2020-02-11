|
Michael E. Lavin, 76
WORCESTER - Michael E. Lavin, 76, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at St. Mary's Healthcare Center.
Mike's wife of 42 years, Lucille (Smith) Lavin, died in 2018. His daughter Elaine Lavin passed away in 1999.
Mike leaves three sons, Michael Lavin and his wife Cheryl, Mark Lavin and his wife Katie, Edward Lavin and his wife Melissa, all of Worcester; two daughters, Margaret M. "Peggy" Knapik and her husband Ronald of Grafton, and Kathleen A. Fluet and her husband Joseph of Leicester; his sister, Priscilla (Lavin) Colbert, eight grandchildren; a great-granddaughter, cousins Joan and Robert Beer, and many friends.
Michael was born in Worcester, son of the late Edward G. and Gertrude (Kane) Lavin, and lived in Worcester all his life. He attended St. Stephen's School and St. Peter's High School, and he served in the U.S. Navy.
Mike worked at the Worcester Police Dept. headquarters as a custodian and plumber for 46 years. More than taking care of the building, he was a friend and custodian of everyone who worked in the building from the chief to the support staff. His people skills, common sense, and trustworthiness made him a valued partner of the internal stress unit for the department. He was a great confidant to many. He also shared his sense of humor and practical talents (often plumbing) with everyone he knew.
Mike's interest in the welfare of city employees went well beyond Lincoln Square. He was a longtime active member of SEIU local 495 and was president for two terms. He represented a large segment of the City of Worcester workforce, determinedly advocating for his members' needs. He was certified as a senior union counselor. He was also a vice president of the National Assn. of Governmental Employees.
Mike was an appointed Deputy for Worcester County Sheriffs Francis Deignan and Theodore Herman. He was a longtime supporter of Boys Town, the Jimmy Fund and the St. Joseph Indian School. He also studied the speed of horses.
Calling hours at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester are Friday, February 14, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. The funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 353 Grove St., Worcester. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020