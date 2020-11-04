Michael T. Lawless
N. Weymouth - Michael T. Lawless of N. Weymouth, formerly of Worcester died in Boston after battling cancer on November 1st. Mike was a 1970 graduate of St. John's in Shrewsbury, 1974 UMass-Amherst, and 1976 Anna Maria College. He worked in sales at Xerox and in the insurance field.
Mike will be lovingly missed by his wife Joan (Bregoli), sisters Mary Anne Sullivan and her husband Paul of Princeton, Rosalie Lawless and her husband Mike Jarominski of Worcester, Lois Pepper of Millbury, and brother John Lawless and his wife Kathy of San Antonio, TX. Son of the late Atty John Lawless, Joseph Borbone and Rosalie Lawless Borbone. Brother of the late Tom Lawless.
Son in law of John Bregoli and the late Barbara Bregoli. Brother in law of John M. Bregoli and Ann (Bregoli) Skirvin and her husband Mike. Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Michael loved spending time at Adams Heights Men's Club. He will be remembered for his quick wit and sense of humor and also for his generous nature.
Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers Michael's family would sincerely request donations in his name be made to; The Weymouth Food Pantry, PO Box 890009, Weymouth, MA, 02189 or www.weymouthfoodpantry.org/donation-page
Arrangements are under the direction of the McMaster Funeral Home, 86 Franklin Street, Braintree. For more information please visit www.mcmasterfh.com