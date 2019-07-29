|
Michael S. Leonard, 74
Dudley - Michael S. Leonard, 74, died unexpectedly on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at UMass Memorial Medical Center – University Campus in Worcester, surrounded by his loving family.
Michael was born in Worcester on May 6, 1945, to the late Donald and Mary (Reilly) Leonard. Michael is survived by his wife of 47 years, Nancy M. (Joyce) Leonard; his son, Stephen Leonard and his wife Michelle of Billerica; his daughter, Patricia Gorgievski and her husband Nicholas of Johnston, RI; his four grandchildren who he truly adored, Conor and Cameron Leonard, and Kate and Mia Gorgievski; his brothers, Paul Leonard and his wife Phyllis of Worcester, and Richard Leonard and his wife Lois of Chicago; and three nephews.
Michael graduated from St. John's High School in Shrewsbury and attended WPI in Worcester before proudly serving in the U.S. Army from 1966-1968, where he was stationed in Germany.
Michael worked for many years in management at Thom McAn and then Honey Farms Inc. before retiring in 2012.
As a father, he enjoyed coaching his children's sports teams, devoting much time to Dudley Youth Soccer for his daughter Patty and her friends. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren, especially watching Conor and Cameron play hockey and baseball, and Kate and Mia play soccer. He loved to be at home watching the Patriots, Red Sox, and Bruins, reading a good book, solving a crossword puzzle, and spending time with his golden retriever, Sammy.
A funeral will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019, from Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford, followed by a Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Andrew Bobola Church, 54 West Main St., Dudley. Burial will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery in Worcester. Calling hours are Thursday, August 1, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Flowers may be sent or memorial contributions may be made to the M.S.P.C.A., 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130.
paradisfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 29 to July 31, 2019