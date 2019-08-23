|
Michael J. Mahoney
Yucca, AZ - Michael J. Mahoney, 61, passed away suddenly at his home on August 13, 2019.
Michael was born on March 26, 1958 in Fitchburg, MA, the son of Patrick M. Mahoney, Jr., and Marilyn (Maki) Mahoney. He was raised in Oxford and attended Oxford public schools. Mike lived in Oxford, MA, Webster, MA and Killingly, CT before moving to Arizona in 2011. He worked as a construction supervisor in Massachusetts and Connecticut. At the time of his death, he was working as a superintendent at T.R. Orr Construction in Kingman, AZ.
Mike loved his life in Arizona with his wife, Cathlene. He enjoyed caring for his horses and dogs, and exploring the surrounding desert. He was a true outdoorsman.
He leaves behind his wife, Cathlene of Yucca; his daughter, Kristy Morin of Dudley; his parents, Patrick and Marilyn Mahoney of Oxford; his sister, Cheryl Hansen of Killingly, CT; his brother, James Mahoney of Nashua, NH; his step children, Josh and Elliot Moses; and his grandchildren, Abagayle, Sarah, and Patrick Morin. Mike will be forever missed by all who knew him.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 2:00pm at the St. John's Methodist Church Social Hall, 1730 Kino Ave., Kingman, AZ. A memorial celebration will take place in MA at a later date. Memorial donations may be mailed to: The Shepherd Hill Music Parents Association, 68 Dudley Oxford Rd., Dudley, MA 01571.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019