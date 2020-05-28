Home

Michael Francis Malone, 48

Worcester - Michael Francis Malone beloved son of Judith (Steuterman) Martin passed away on May 15, 2020. Michael is preceded in death by his Father Francis J Malone, Maternal Grandparents Henry and Theresa Steuterman and Paternal Grandparents Francis and Angelina Malone. He leaves behind his siblings Robert Malone and Kristie Malone, his Step Father Stephen Martin of Florida. and many family and friends. A Mass will be held at a later date.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 28 to June 5, 2020
