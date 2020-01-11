|
Michael C. Manning, 25
Spencer - Michael C. Manning, age 25, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 8 at his home in Spencer, MA.
Michael is survived by mom, Lisa (Metterville) Ackley and husband, Larry Jr. of Oxford, MA. Michael also leaves three sisters, Shyanne Morin and husband, Glenn of Putnam, CT., Ariana Bachant of Webster, and Kacey-lyn Bachant of Oxford; paternal grandmother, Joan McCarthy of Utah, and maternal grandparents, Robert and Mary Beauregard of Spencer, with whom he lived; many aunts, uncles, cousins,and loving friends. Michael is predeceased by his father, Michael Manning.
Michael was born in Worcester and graduated from Oxford High School. He also fulfilled his lifelong dream of being a barber by graduating Rob
Roy Academy in Worcester and was able to put his talent to work at Keith's Barber Shop in Oxford.
Michael loved spending time with his friends and family, especially his cousins of which he was so close to. He was a gifted young man who will
be missed by so many.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, January 13 from 4 7 p.m.Sansoucy Funeral Home, 40 Marcy St., Southbridge, MA. A Memorial Service will
be held at the funeral home at 6:00 p.m.
www.sansoucyfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020