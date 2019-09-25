|
Michael Allen Mara, 61
LARGO, FL - Michael "Mick" Mara of Largo, FL/Newport, RI was born on October 4, 1957, the date the Sputnik was launched. Once he realized his mother had been induced he blamed his shortcomings on being born early. He often joked he "could've been Einstein" if he'd gone full-term.
Mick died unexpectedly on September 23, 2019. He leaves behind his wife, Linda Villeneuve Mara, his mother Joy Mara, his daughters, Julie Genga (John), Jennifer Gendron, (Neil), stepdaughters Josee and Melanie Leclair and grandson Luca Gembillo Leclair, his siblings, Marilyn Allen (Bill Liberis), Carolyn O'Malley (Chuck), George Mara, Jr. (Tricia), Patrick Mara (Sandy Kisor), Colleen Connolly (Bernie). Mick's family takes comfort knowing that he's with his previously deceased father, George Mara and his brother, Fred Mara. He also leaves his Canadian family: his mother-in-law Ghislaine Villeneuve, in-laws Serge Villeneuve (Renee), Marc Villeneuve (Lyne), Michel Villeneuve (Suzanne), Manon Villeneuve, and Julie Villeneuve. He had numerous nieces and nephews he loved hugely, and a large group of friends he considered family.
Calling hours will be held Saturday, September 28 from 4pm to 6pm at Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St. Worcester, MA 01609.
Mick graduated Doherty High School in Worcester, MA (Class of '75) and Massachusetts Maritime Academy (Class of '79) before traveling the world as a Captain for the US Merchant Marines. He taught navigation (specializing in celestial) at the Naval Surface Warfare Officer School in Newport, RI. He recently retired to Largo, FL with the intent of becoming a full-time happy hour and meal deal hunter.
Mick lived to spend time with the love of his life, Linda, and often echoed his father in saying "you've outdone yourself tonight, baby!" at every meal. He reiterated constantly that he'd "won the lottery" when he met her. Mick was also quick to express his love for his daughters and step-daughters to anyone who would listen, he considered his mother and siblings his best friends and confidantes, and maintained a tight-knit circle of friends, many of whom he'd known since grammar school.
Mick was notorious for tricking people into "adventures" and "quick" hikes that were often over 10 miles long. He lived by the phrase, "the more the merrier" and was known for warmly welcoming anyone into his circle. He was the host with the absolute most (according to everyone but his neighbors, who sometimes questioned the volume of the classic rock playing through the walls and the stomping of late-night dance parties). Mick's warmth and generosity will be forever missed and celebrated by the countless people who love him.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Doherty Memorial High School (Memo line: Fred Mara Scholarship Fund) c/o Judy Fairfull 299 Highland St. Worcester, MA 01602.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019