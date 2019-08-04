|
|
Michael S. Marchand
UXBRIDGE - Michael S. Marchand, 62, of Boston St. Uxbridge died Sat. Aug. 3, 2019 at Lifecare Center of Auburn after a long illness.
He is survived by his parents Gerard N. and Helen V. (Baker) Marchand of Uxbridge; 2 sisters Nancy Adams of Uxbridge and Anne-Marie Robert and her husband Bernard of Uxbridge; his brother in law Keith Prior of Uxbridge; nieces & nephews David Adams and his wife Sarah, Matthew Adams, Keith and Kevin Prior, Jennifer Lynch and her husband Mathew, Steven Robert, Jared Robert and his wife Stacey; grand nieces and nephews Avery and Ben Lynch, Benson and Eloise Adams, and Paul Robert; special friends Gale Mcquown, Paul Roy, and Walter Guertin; 1 aunt, 1 uncle and many cousins. He was predeceased by his sister Paula A. Prior who died Feb. 19, 2003. Born in Whitinsville, MA on March 15, 1957 he lived in Uxbridge all his life.
Michael worked as an Insurance Adjuster at All America Insurance, Hanover Insurance in Worcester, Cove Insurance in Uxbridge, and for Atty. Joseph Cove in Uxbridge many years. Previously he worked in Security a short time and began his work history at Stacey Lynn Curtain Factory in Rockdale. He was educated at the Good Shepherd School in Linwood, was a graduate of Uxbridge High School, Class of 1975, and earned degrees from Worcester Junior College and Assumption College. A lifelong learner Mike was continually enrolling in courses he found interesting. A man of many interests he was an avid reader, liked math and history as well as going to concerts and all types of music. He enjoyed cowboy and war movies, and enjoyed baseball, especially the Boston Red Sox.
His funeral will be held Wed. Aug. 7 at 6 pm in Tancrell-Jackman Funeral Home, 35 Snowling Rd. Uxbridge. Burial in St. Mary's Cemetery will be at a later date. Calling hours at the funeral home are Wed. Aug. 7 from 4 to 6 pm. Memorial donations may be made to the Peoples First Food Pantry, 19 Douglas St. Uxbridge, MA 01569. To leave a condolence message for the family please visit www.jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019