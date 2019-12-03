|
|
Michael J. McCarthy, 80
AUBURN - Michael J. McCarthy, 80, a longtime resident of Auburn, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Rose Monahan Hospice Home with his family by his side.
Michael was born on June 28, 1939 in Twickenham, England, a son of the late Roger J. and Anne P. (Stokes) McCarthy. A child survivor of World War II, he emigrated to the United States in 1950 and graduated from Worcester Boys Trade in 1958. Michael was part owner of Paragon Plumbing and Heating Company. He was a proud member of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 4. He was a part of the Local 4 Apprenticeship Program. His life's joy was his family and friends. He always enjoyed helping others and mentoring young people. A proud Irishman, he served for many years on the Worcester Rose of Tralee Committee and the Worcester St. Patrick's Day Committee. As a young man, he managed his friends in a local singing group. In his later years, he was known for his holiday decorating, winning the Grand Prize in the first and second "Light Up Auburn" contest. It can be honestly stated that Michael was a true gentleman and will be dearly missed.
Michael is survived by his beloved wife and best friend of 54 years, Mary F. (Tirella) McCarthy; his two children, Kerry Durward and her husband Robert of Dudley and CDR Sean McCarthy USN and his wife Jennifer of Hollywood, MD; three siblings, Roger McCarthy and his wife Marilyn of Worcester, Sean McCarthy of Henderson, NV and Eileen McCarthy Gosselin and her husband John of Northbridge; a brother-in-law, John W. Burkhardt of Boylston; five grandchildren Conor and Bridget Durward both of Dudley; Caili, Meghan, and Molly McCarthy all of Hollywood, MD; and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by two sisters, Maureen Fitman and her husband Donald and Ann Burkhardt.
Services for Michael will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10:00 am in St. John's Church, 40 Temple St., Worcester. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours on Friday, December 6th from 4-7 pm in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011, the Children's Tumor Foundation, 120 Wall Street, 16th Floor, New York, NY. 10005 or either St. John's Church Food for the Poor or St. Peter's Church Food Pantry.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019