Michael McDaniel

Michael R. McDaniel, 69
Bonita Springs, Florida - Michael R. McDaniel, 69, formerly of Worcester, MA passed away at home on Saturday, July 4th 2020 from complications of his battle with Chronic Lymhocytic Leukemia.
Michael was married for 10 years to his wife Suzanne. He is survived by his daughters Melanie McDaniel, Worcester, MA, Jodie Mercey, Kingsland, GA, Dawn McDaniel, Kennebunk, ME, and Elizabeth Gerhard, Vernon, CT: one brother Calvin McDaniel of Half Way, MO: two sisters, Florence Henry and Patricia McDaniel both of Worcester, MA: 4 grandchildren Steven and Hannah Gerhard and John and Keith McDaniel, 2 great-grandchildren Andrew Gerhard and Carly McDaniel and Suzanne's grandchildren Elizabeth, Samantha, Evan, and Hannah Kiernan and Alyssa and Ella Wolfe and many nieces and nephews.
Michael was born in Brooklyn, NY son of James A. McDaniel Sr and the late Lillian (Ouellette) McDaniel D'Angelo and is also predeceased by three brothers, Robert, James A. McDaniel Jr. and Lester Thomas, and his grandson Matthew Gerhard.
Michael worked at various companies throughout his younger years but finally found a job that he loved at the Worcester Public Schools. He started as an accounting clerk at City Hall and then found a great job as a Night Custodian and worked his way up until he was the head Custodian at the Flagg Street School and then retired from Norrback Elementary School. Michael loved his job and his "kids" and would love it when he was in a store and he'd hear a cry from afar "hi Mr. Mike" and it would be one of his "kids". His love of the Lord was always first in his mind and on his lips. He loved his family and Suzanne's family like they were his own. He also loved his friends, his doctors, the nurses, and his church families.
Services will be held at the Nordgren Memorial Chapel, 300 Lincoln Street, Worcester, MA on Tuesday, July 14th, 2020. Calling hours will be from 10-12 am with a service at noon followed by burial at St. John's Cemetery, Worcester, MA.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hope Hospice. You can donate online at HopeHCS.org
and click on Donate– or, send a check made payable to Hope Hospice to Hope Development Department, 9470 Health Park Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908. For directions or to leave on online condolence message, please visitNordgrenmemorialchapel.com