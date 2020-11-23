1/1
Michael Melanson
1963 - 2020
Michael Edward Melanson, 57

SPENCER - Michael Edward Melanson, 57, passed away on November 21st, 2020 in Worcester Massachusetts due to complications from the Coronavirus. Mike was born on September 30, 1963 and attended school in Spencer Massachusetts where he spent most of his life. Those who knew Mike knew him as kind and friendly with a wonderful sense of humor. He was always ready with a helping hand for those in need.

Mike is survived by his daughter, Kara Brooke Melanson of South Carolina, his mother Beverly Downing of Spencer Massachusetts, grandchildren Alexander and Natalie, and his three brothers; Peter Melanson of Central Massachusetts, Steven Melanson of Cranston Rhode Island, and Jeffrey Melanson of Oak Bluffs Massachusetts. He was predeceased by his father Raymond Melanson of Maynard Massachusetts, and also by his stepfather Alexander "Big Al" Downing of Leicester Massachusetts. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to Angles at Risk, addressing the crisis of teenagers and their families at risk for drug and alcohol use and abuse. Visit www.anglesatrisk.com for additional information. Arrangements are under the care of Pillsbury Funeral Home, 163 Main Street, Spencer, Massachusetts.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
