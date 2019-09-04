|
Michael Thomas Michaud, 37
Clinton - Michael Thomas Michaud, 37, died Monday, September 2, 2019, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
He is survived by a son, Jayson Thomas Michaud; his parents, Thomas C. Michaud and Kathleen A. Quinn, with whom he lived; a brother, Mathieu Thomas Michaud, and his companion, Mei Su Wu, of Worcester; a sister, Stephanie E. Vogel, and her husband, Michael, of Westminster; four nephews: Mathieu Thomas Michaud, Jr., and Christian, Caleb, and Kyle Vogel; several aunts and uncles, among them, Dennis Quinn and his wife, Jill, of Still River, with whom he was very close; his former wife, Katie M. (Belmore) Michaud, of Sterling; the mother of his son, Kristina E. Arroyo, her husband, Christian, and their children, Jasmine and Elijah, of Fayville; his companion, Brenda Garreffi, and her daughter, Sophia, of Clinton; many cousins, extended family members, and dear friends. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, William T. and Bertha D. (Kowalczyk) Quinn, and his paternal grandparents, George and Doris (Bourgault) Michaud.
Mikey was born in Worcester and raised in Clinton and Sterling. He was a graduate of Clinton High School, Class of 2001.
For several years until the time of his death, he was employed as a Machinist at Apahouser, Inc., Marlborough.
A member of St. John the Guardian of Our Lady Parish, Mikey simply loved life – music, animals, and above all, his family; he looked forward to each Friday night and Saturday, which he spent in the company of his beloved son, Jay. He was a talented writer, who expressed himself best when he put pen to paper – be it in verse, prose, or lyric form.
Mikey's funeral will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 with a Mass at 10:00 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St. Please go directly to the church. Burial will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours at the McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton, on Friday, September 6, 2019, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Jayson Thomas Michaud Care Fund, c/o Avidia Bank, 1073 Main St., Clinton, MA 01510.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019