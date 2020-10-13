1/1
Michael Michelson
1944 - 2020
Michael R. Michelson

Sutton - Michael R. Michelson, 75, passed away suddenly at his home on October 11, 2020.

He was born in Worcester on December 4, 1944 a son of the late Elmer and Carolyn (Putnam) Michelson. He was raised in Sutton and attended local schools where he graduated from Sutton High School.

Michael began his career at Johnson Corrugated and later was employed by Star Container where he worked as a supervisor until his retirement. He enjoyed boating and water skiing, cruising and spending time with family and friends.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Donna R. (Peterson) Michelson; his children, Keith Michelson and his wife, Jeannie of Auburn, Kimberley Bandola and her husband, Geoffrey of Hillsboro, NJ and Kelly Shaw and her husband, James of Sutton; his grandchildren, Eric Michelson, Scott, Olivia and Ella Bandola; many extended family members and friends.

Besides his parents, Michael we predeceased by his brother, Peter E. Michelson.

Family and friends will gather to celebrate Michael's life on Thursday, October 13th with a Funeral Service at 11:00am at the Quinsigamond United Methodist Church, 9 Stebbins St., Worcester. A visitation will precede from 10:00am until the service begins in the church. Arrangements are in the care of the Lindquist, Fay & Lundin Life Celebration Home, 36 Butler St., Worcester. In lieu of flowers, Michael's family asks that donations be considered in his name to the Quinsigamond United Methodist Church, 9 Stebbins St., Worcester, MA 01607.

www.lindquistlundin.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Quinsigamond United Methodist Church
OCT
15
Service
11:00 AM
Quinsigamond United Methodist Church
