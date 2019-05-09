|
|
Michael J. "Gramps" Montville, 59
SPENCER - Michael J. "Gramps" Montville, 59, of Langevin Street died Tuesday, May 7, 2019 in his home after being stricken ill.
He leaves a son Michael J. Montville, Jr. and his wife Jena of Vian, OK, a daughter Angela M. Fisher and her husband Neal of Oakland, ME, a brother Ernest Montville, III of Worcester, a sister Elaine Levis and her husband Thomas of Worcester, three granddaughters Miranda, Kendra & Izzy; two nieces Amy Camara & Jennifer Selzo and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Michael was born in Worcester, son of Ernest and Florence (Huberdault) Montville, Jr. He graduated from Boys Trade in Worcester. He served his country in the United States Army. He was a mail handler at the United States Postal Facility in Springfield for many years before retiring last year. He enjoyed smoking a good cigar sipping Crown Royal Whiskey and reading a good book. He loved spending time with his family.
A Memorial service will be held Saturday, May 11 at 3:00 PM in J. Henri Morin & Son Funeral Home, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer. Calling hours will precede the service from 1:00-3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Veterans Inc., 69 Grove Street, Worcester, MA 01605.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 9 to May 10, 2019